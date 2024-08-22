Pras Clears The Air Over Alleged Lauryn Hill Diss Track  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pras is clearing the air after dropping an apparent Lauryn Hill diss following the sudden cancellation of Fugee’s North American tour dates.

“It’s not a diss track,” Pras told Vulture of “Bar Mitzfa,” released earlier this month. “You’re family, you have internal disagreements, but it’s not going to be on a level where I’m dissing her — that doesn’t make any sense. Artistically speaking, sometimes we say things because that’s how we express ourselves.”

He added, “This track is me speaking my truth,” insisting ” those lines just came out,” during the writing process.

According to Pras “Everyone’s frustration has been building up,” in the run-up to the cancellation. “This is not something that just happened overnight. My frustration was for the fans. They are paying their hard-earned money to see you.”

Pras Hesitated Over Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour

He also explained that he had reservations before agreeing to do the Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour. ”There’s magic when the three of us are onstage,” Pras said before admitting they no longer ask Lauryn Hill if she will be on time for shows. “It gets to a point that you say, is it even really all worth it?” he said.

Pras said he was “was both surprised and not surprised” at Lauryn Hill axing the tour. “Last year, there were supposed to be 20 shows, and we did ten,” he reflected. “They were all sold out, but ten extra shows needed to be done that she canceled. Now you put shows on sale this year, and people are like, How do we know this is not gonna be canceled?”

Lauryn Hill blamed media “sensationalism and clickbait headlines” for poor ticket sales after canceling the dates just days before the tour was set to kick off.

While the North American leg was canceled, shows in the U.K. and Europe are still going ahead.