Lauryn Hill Announces Intimate “Artist In Residence” Canadian Tour For Winter 2025

Lauryn Hill is returning to Canada this winter for her intimate “Artist In Residence” tour, featuring eight shows across the country.

Lauryn Hill is heading back to Canada this winter with her stripped-down Artist In Residence tour, launching November 19 in Winnipeg and wrapping December 19 in Ottawa.

The Grammy-winning Hip-Hop icon will perform in eight cities across the country, including stops in Vancouver, Hamilton, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

The tour promises a more personal experience than her usual arena shows, aligning with the Artist In Residence format that favors smaller venues and focused performances.

Presale tickets went live Wednesday (October 22), with general sales opening Friday (October 24).

Hill will donate $2 from each ticket to the MLH Fund, a charitable initiative she’s supported through previous tours.

Hill’s return marks her first Canadian run since 2023, when she performed a limited number of festival and special event appearances. This new tour gives longtime supporters a rare opportunity to see her in a more intimate setting.

Her 1998 debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, continues to hold cultural weight. It was the first album by a female rapper to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving over 422,000 units in its first week.

The project earned five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and has sold more than 17 million copies globally, according to industry data.

The tour closes December 19 at the National Arts Center in Ottawa.

Complete Tour Dates:

November 19 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

November 24 – The Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

November 30 – FirstOntario Concert Hall – Hamilton, ON

December 3 – Place des Arts – Montreal, QC

December 8 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

December 10 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB

December 16 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

December 19 – National Arts Center – Ottawa, ON