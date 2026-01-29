Lauryn Hill To Honor D’Angelo, Roberta Flack At 2026

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lauryn Hill will perform at the 2026 Grammy In Memoriam segment, honoring late neo-soul pioneer D’Angelo and R&B legend Roberta Flack.

Lauryn Hill will take center stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards to honor two musical legends who shaped her artistic journey.

The Recording Academy announced Hill will perform during the In Memoriam tribute segment on February 1st, paying respect to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Both artists died in 2025, leaving massive holes in the music world.

D’Angelo passed away on October 14 at age 51 after battling pancreatic cancer. The Richmond native pioneered neo-soul alongside Hill during the late 1990s. His groundbreaking albums Brown Sugar and Voodoo redefined R&B for a new generation.

Roberta Flack died on February 24, 2025, at the age of 88. The Grammy-winning vocalist behind “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” influenced countless artists across five decades.

Hill’s connections to both legends run deep through her musical DNA.

She collaborated directly with D’Angelo on “Nothing Even Matters” from her 1998 masterpiece The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The electric piano-driven track showcased their shared neo-soul vision.

D’Angelo sang and played keyboards on the intimate love song. Their chemistry captured the essence of late-90s alternative R&B.

Both artists were pushing Hip-Hop and soul into uncharted territory.

The Fugees transformed Flack’s signature hit into a Hip-Hop anthem in 1996.

Hill’s melismatic vocals over Wyclef Jean’s production introduced Flack’s artistry to younger audiences. Their version reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hill performed at Flack’s memorial service alongside Jean and Stevie Wonder. She sang “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” with raw emotion.

Both D’Angelo and Flack championed artistic integrity over commercial pressure.

D’Angelo released just three albums across two decades, each one critically acclaimed, while Flack’s sophisticated approach to R&B set standards that still influence artists today.

The Grammy tribute will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah returns as host for his sixth and final time.

The ceremony starts at 8 PM Eastern on CBS and Paramount+.