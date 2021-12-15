“Legendz Of The Streetz Tour” Organizers Sue Boosie Badazz Over Concert Brawl

Boosie Badazz may need to turn his attention away from criticizing openly gay performer Lil Nas X and focus more on pending litigation. The Baton Rouge-raised rapper is reportedly facing a lawsuit for an on-stage fight in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, “Legendz of the Streetz Tour” organizers are suing Boosie Badazz (born Torrence Hatch Jr.) over the melee that took place inside the State Farm Arena. Boosie was removed from the tour’s lineup following the brawl on October 1.

The celebrity news outlet reports:

[MN2S Corp. and We Are Live Entertainment] claim before the show Boosie contacted We Are Live president, Leonard Rowe, demanding more dough than what was agreed upon. Rowe declined to pay more, and they allege Boosie threatening to torpedo the whole thing … and then followed through. TMZ

Apparently, the plaintiffs in the case claim Boosie Badazz damaged equipment, fought with security, and cause the rest of the show to be canceled. MN2S Corp. and We Are Live Entertainment are reportedly seeking $525,000 in damages.

Boosie Is Also Facing Criminal Charges In ATL

The State Farm Arena free-for-all also led to Boosie Badazz getting arrested. He was reportedly charged with criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. The Fulton County Jail released Boosie on bond.

A preliminary Atlanta Police Department incident report reads: