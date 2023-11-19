Leonardo DiCaprio Busts A Rap, Revealing His Love For Classic Hip-Hop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Leonardo was caught on camera rapping, leading him to divulge his taste in music, ranging from jazz and blues to Hip-Hop!

Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed his current taste in music.

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” star celebrated his 49th birthday last weekend with a star-studded Beverly Hills bash attended by Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Beyoncé and many others.

In a video of the party Leonardo DiCaprio was seen dancing to a Hip-Hop song, before grabbing a microphone to rap along to the track.

Addressing his party antics in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he admitted, “That is true.”

The actor shared that he’s looking forward to his next milestone birthday before revealing his eclectic music tastes.

“Got to always think about 50,” he said. “But you know what, I have a range of musical love that goes back to our stuff from the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s with jazz and blues and things of that nature. And then hip-hop, too.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DiCaprio praised his “Killers of the Flower” Moon collaborators – director Martin Scorsese and veteran actor Robert De Niro.

“It’s hard to articulate in a short time other than saying he’s been very much a cinematic father figure to me, much like Mr. De Niro has,” the actor told the outlet. “I’ve looked up to them as the great duo of my generation as far as cinematic achievements are concerned.”

Since its release on October 20, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has grossed over $120 million at the global box office.