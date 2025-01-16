Lil Baby Gets Roasted Over Reaction To Kai Cenat’s “WHAM” Review 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby dismissed Kai Cenat’s reaction to his album WHAM, claiming young people like the streamer “know nothing about music.”

Lil Baby is catching heat online over his response to Twitch star Kai Cenat’s live reaction to his latest album, WHAM.

While it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200, the album received mixed reviews. Like many Lil Baby fans, the streamer was underwhelmed, rating the album a 6.5/10 on the first listen.

Lil Baby was asked about Cenat’s reaction during his recent Complex cover story, arguing the 23-year-old streamer and his generation are too young to appreciate good music.

“I saw little clips of it,” he said of Cenat’s reaction. “But people like Kai Cenat, I feel like they’re younger. They won’t really understand how I’m coming. You have to be a little older to really get it.”

Additionally, Lil Baby claimed he doesn’t pay much attention to the opinion of streamers.

“I never used to think that there was any age demographic [that was] good to rate music unless you’re a music person,” he continued. “If it was a music person, then I’d probably be more interested. But the streamers and people who do reviews, that’s just their personal opinion. They know nothing about music for real.”

Furthermore, the Atlanta rapper emphasized that fans should form their own opinions about a project rather than relying on others’ judgments.

“I never go and watch somebody else’s review of an album,” Lil Baby added. “I’m going to listen to the album and form my own opinion.”

Social Media Reactions To Lil Baby’s Remarks About Kai Cenat

However, Lil Baby’s take on Kai Cenat’s review baffled many online.

One person noted that at 30 years old, Lil Baby is only seven years Cenat’s senior, writing, “7 yr age difference talkin abt him not understanding music cuz he younger.”

Another user stated, “Bro acting like his lyrics really that complex..we get it n####.”

A third person shared a clip of Baby discussing WHAM during a recent Lil Yachty interview.

“That doesn’t make any sense,” they wrote. “Because in his interview with Yachty he said this album is him on his “young n#### s###” because he knows that is what his fans want.”

That doesn’t make any sense because in his interview with Yachty he said this album is him on his “young n#### s###” because he knows that is what his fans want. 😆 pic.twitter.com/VbZ3BuOhxg — Eric (@EricsElectrons) January 16, 2025

Nonetheless, Lil Baby is already gearing up to drop his second project of the year, set to arrive next month.

“See yall Again in a couple weeks ‘Dominique’ The Album 2-?-25.”

If all that wasn’t enough, Lil Baby’s also teasing a joint mixtape with Future and Young Thug.