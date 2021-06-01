Lil Baby & Lil Durk Team Up For “Voice Of The Heroes” Music Video

The Voice of the Heros album is set to drop this Friday, June 4. Lil Baby and Lil Durk provided a preview of their joint project by presenting an official music video for the title track.

“Missed out on my kids’ life for a year, and I gotta accept it. Certain days n##### never came to my shows, and I felt neglected,” raps Lil Durk in the opening bars of “Voice of the Heroes.”

Lil Baby later adds, “I just told Durk we rich forever, if we play it right just keep on being the voice, I be the hero and everything I got is a profit, started with zero.

The two rap stars have been teasing The Voice of the Heros for several months. Back in March, Durk and Baby posted messages about a possible collaborative mixtape on their respective Instagram Stories.

Lil Baby later confirmed he was teaming with the Chicago-bred rhymer for a full-length release. The Atlanta representative declared, “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”

This year has already seen Lil Durk recruit Lil Baby for the “Finesse Out the Gang” single. They also linked up for “Every Chance I Get” which lives on DJ Khaled’s #1 album Khaled Khaled.