Lil Baby Refuses To Address Partying In Vegas Before Canceling Festival Show

Fans rioted after the Atlanta rap star missed his performance.

Lil Baby found himself on the wrong side of public backlash. The Quality Control Music rapper canceled his headlining set for the 2022 Breakout Festival on September 18.

According to reports, some concertgoers in Vancouver began rioting at the PNE Amphitheatre after hearing the news of Lil Baby’s cancelation. Baby issued a statement about the situation.

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize [to] Vancouver, Canada, The Breakout Festival, and to everyone who was in attendance!” stated Lil Baby on an Instagram Story post.

He added, “I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And my body completely shut down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

However, footage of Lil Baby partying at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas the same day of the festival made its way to the internet. Speculation about Baby’s actual reason for missing the Breakout Festival began to surface.

A TMZ cameraperson caught up with Lil Baby on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The paparazzi member asked Baby about fans supposedly being upset that he missed his show in Vancouver but partied in Vegas the same weekend.

The Harder Than Ever album creator refused to answer any questions about the Breakout Festival or his appearance at Zouk. Lil Baby can only be heard responding, “Get her, get her. That’s what you gotta do. Record her.”

It has not been all bad news for Lil Baby lately. The 27-year-old rhymer will be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award tonight (September 22) in Beverly Hills. He also recently found out the RIAA certified his “Drip Too Hard” collaboration with Gunna as Diamond (10 million units).