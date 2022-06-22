Lil Baby Wins Second Straight ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year Award

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Congrats go out to the “On Me” hitmaker.

Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones broke out as a rap star back in 2017 with songs such as “My Dawg” and “Freestyle.” The Quality Control Music representative went on to record hit songs with other rappers like Drake, Gunna, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Over the last five years, Lil Baby also racked up numerous music industry awards, including a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance. This week saw the Atlanta resident add another ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year trophy to his mantel.

ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards named Lil Baby the recipient of the Songwriter Of The Year honor for the second consecutive year. Tracks such as “Every Chance I Get,” “Girls Want Girls,” “On Me,” “Rags2Riches 2” and “Wants and Needs” helped the 27-year-old southerner earn the special recognition.

Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” won the ASCAP Award for Top R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song Of The Year. The credited songwriters are Orville “Buggs Can Can” Hall, Dion “Devious” Norman, Phillip Triggerman Price, Trè Samuels, and Dave Welcome.

The Gospel Song Of The Year trophy went to Johntá Austin and Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks for Koryn Hawthorne’s “Speak to Me” single. Sony Music Publishing won the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Publisher Of The Year award.

Besides Lil Baby, other 2022 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners include Big Sean, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, 2 Chainz, Mike WiLL Made-IT, DaBaby, Polo G, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Jeremih, Ne-Yo, OG Parker, Noah “40” Shebib, Ginuwine, Brittany “Starrah” Hazzard, Missy Elliott, and Timbaland.

Lil Baby’s album discography contains the chart-topping My Turn from 2020 as well as the 2021 collaborative project The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk. Plus, Baby has managed to place over 100 songs on the Hot 100 chart with nine of those entries making it into the Top 10.