Lil Jay Denies Kissing Inmate In Prison Video; Claims Footage Leaked To “Tarnish” Him After King Von Video 

King Lil Jay says he is not the man pictured kissing another inmate, claiming he’s being targeted after the King Von video surfaced.

King Lil Jay is addressing the rumors surrounding his sexuality after a pair of videos surfaced online allegedly featuring the Chicago rapper kissing another inmate sitting on his lap.

The clips were shared Tuesday evening (July 18), hours after the late King Von’s sexuality was called into question. Bodycam footage emerged online of Von behind bars asking to be placed in protective custody because of his sexual orientation.

Lil Jay began trending on Twitter as users shared the leaked prison footage. In the video, an inmate with their hair in bunches sits on the lap of another inmate. They pair exchange tender touches before sharing a kiss. Many claim the seated inmate is King Lil Jay.

However, in a video shared on Instagram late Tuesday (July 18), Lil Jay denies being the man in the viral video and claims efforts are being made to “tarnish” his name in light of the recent allegations against King Von.

“Soon as y’all put dude up actually saying some gay s### y’all would try to put me on there. Look at that s###,” Lil Jay stated. “Face don’t match, tattoos don’t match, body don’t match.”

The “Bars Of Clout 3” hitmaker spent several spells behind bars, most recently for a brief stint last April. Lil Jay was arrested and held on a $400K bond in 2015, charged with irresponsible firearm discharge. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for that charge in 2019. He was released in 2022.

This isn’t the first time Lil Jay faced questions over his sexuality. He addressed the rumors in a 2022 video, insisting he is straight.