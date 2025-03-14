Lil Kim, Biggie Smalls’ Kids, Ex-Wife Faith Evans & More Attend Voletta Wallace’s Funeral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Kim, Christian Combs, Faith Evans, CJ Wallace, Lil Cease and more opted to take a group photo following the funeral service for the late Voletta Wallace.

A number of notable figures once apart of the inner circle of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls attended the funeral service for his mother Voletta Wallace.

On Thursday (March 13), images and footage from the funeral service, which was held Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, flooded social media. The images circulating reveal the diverse array of attendees from various points throughout Biggie’s life, who gathered to pay their last respects to Wallace.

Among those who turned out were Biggie‘s ex-wife Faith Evans, his former lover and rap peer Lil Kim and his children, CJ and T’yanna Wallace. JAY-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, was also in attendance along with Biggie’s Junior Maria artist Lil Cease, Diddy’s son Christian Combs and Ma$e. A large group of photo featuring the likes of Combs, Evans, Lil Cease, Lil Kim and CJ, among others, was also taken at St. James Place in Brooklyn before Wallace was taken to her final resting place.

Biggie’s close friends gather around after his mother Voletta Wallace funeral in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/JugWzChxBj — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 13, 2025

Wallace, who passed away last month on February 21 at the age of 78, was operating within a leadership role in her son Biggies estate and had been doing so since his fatal shooting death in 1997. Additionally, through the Christopher Wallace Foundation, she focused on empowering youth, especially in underprivileged communities, helping them stay away from violence and pursue their dreams.

Though Wallace has been laid to rest, the business dealings as related to her late son’s estate are likely far from over. Earlier this month, former Bad Boy bodyguard Gene Deal accused Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ associates of exploiting Wallace and orchestrating a lucrative sale of The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic music catalog. According to Deal, Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow, two longtime confidants of Combs who previously worked alongside Biggie at Bad Boy Records, were the individuals attempting to capitalize while Wallace’s health was in decline. Deal claims that while Wallace was gravely ill and receiving hospice care, Pitts and Barrow were quietly “working out deals to allegedly sell big publishing, his marketing, all his rights to everything Notorious B.I.G.”