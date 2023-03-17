Lil Nas X Reacts To Being Compared To Alleged Human Trafficker Andrew Tate

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Montero” hitmaker says his detractors can still suck a fart out of his ass.

Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill continues to have to deal with online critics and trolls. After the openly gay rapper recently faced the wrath of some members of the LGBTQ community, fans of Andrew Tate have now taken aim at LNX.

The POSTMATRIX Podcast host David Morgan shared a screenshot of Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video on Twitter. Morgan also uploaded an image of the so-called “King of Toxic Masculinity” Andrew Tate.

“On the left, we have ‘Lil Nas X’ twerking on Satan. On the right, we have Andrew Tate, who teaches young people to think critically, to take care of their physical health, and build financial security. Guess which one is deemed controversial and which is hailed as a role model,” tweeted David Morgan on Monday.

Lil Nas X then responded to Morgan by writing, “1. That is a CGI animated being not satan from the bible book. 2. There’s no such thing as a good role model, y’all need to find yourselves and stop looking for people to look up to.”

1. that is a cgi animated being not satan from the bible book.



2. there’s no such thing as a good role model, y’all need to find yourselves and stop looking for people to look up to https://t.co/l9ATUJjGPY — p#### (@LilNasX) March 15, 2023

Lil Nas X Says He Doesn’t Regret Making The “Montero” Video

Many conservatives slammed the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” visuals at the time of its release in March 2021. The promotion of the single also included the controversial “Satan Shoes” which supposedly contained human blood.

Lil Nas X also released a letter to his 14-year-old self that read, in part, “You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f### out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”

Another Twitter user claimed Lil Nas X was now trying to backtrack from the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” video. The Montero album creator fired back, “I promise I’m not backtracking from that video. I regret nothing. Everyone I p##### off can still suck a fart out my ass til this day.”

Internet personality Andrew Tate is currently under criminal investigation in Romania. Authorities detained the former professional kickboxer and his brother, Tristan Tate, on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. Both Tates maintain their innocence.