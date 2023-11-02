Lil Nas X Responds To Backlash Over His Tampon Halloween Costume

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

America is now two days removed from Halloween 2023, but a certain outfit from the trick-or-treating holiday still has some people up in arms. Lil Nas X’s bloody tampon costume was met with negative reactions online.

Less than an hour after Halloween was over on the East Coast, Lil Nas X revealed he dressed as the menstrual product. A video featured the 24-year-old walking down a sidewalk while holding a long string attached to a large, fake v#####.

Lil Nas X also uploaded another video showing off his tampon costume. In that clip, the Montero album creator referenced Latto’s “Put It on da Floor” single, by saying, “Rip me out the p####, I been acting brand new.”

Some social media users praised Lil Nas for his getup. In contrast, detractors accused the male rapper of being misogynistic and making a mockery of women. He addressed the criticism in an online post.

“I [have] been silent for nearly 2 years, y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first,” wrote Lil Nas X on the X platform.

Lil Nas X released his debut studio LP, Montero, in September 2021 via Columbia Records. The 15-track project hosted the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 songs “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

Last year, LNX linked with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the “Late to da Party” collaboration which peaked at No. 67 on the Hot 100 chart. 2022’s “Star Walkin’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)” by Lil Nas leveled off at No. 32.