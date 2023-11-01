Lil Nas X Shocks Fans With Tampon Halloween Costume

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The controversial rapper once again embraces a blood-inspired clothing item.

Lil Nas X has been relatively quiet over the last several months. This week saw the “Old Town Road” hitmaker cause a stir online once again with his 2023 Halloween outfit.

Earlier Wednesday morning (November 1), Lil Nas X shared a 21-second video of himself dressed as a bloody tampon. The 24-year-old recording artist could be seen walking with a rope attached to a fake v#####.

LNX’s post on X went viral as it racked up 1.2 million views and 15,000 likes in eight hours. The Instagram version of the costume reveal clip amassed an additional 420,000 likes on that social media platform.

Lil Nas X has not been afraid to embrace controversial content throughout his career. As part of the promotion for his “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” song, the Georgia native attempted to sell reimagined Nike Air Max 97s described as “Satan Shoes” which supposedly contained a drop of human blood.

In 2021, Nike sued Lil Nas and “Satan Shoes” co-creators MSCHF for trademark infringement. The athletic apparel corporation reportedly settled its lawsuit against the New York-based art collective. MSCHF removed the sneakers from circulation.

Additionally, the award-winning “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video received widespread backlash because the visual featured Lil Nas X giving a Satan character a lap dance. However, the negative press actually helped the Montero album single debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.