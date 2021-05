It looks like some devout Christians and conservative Republicans could be having another meltdown in a couple of weeks. That’s because Lil Nas X will perform his highly controversial single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” on Saturday Night Live.

The verified Twitter page for SNL announced Lil Nas X will be the special musical guest for the May 22 episode of the late-night sketch comedy program. Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit and The New Mutants will serve as the host that evening.

Saturday Night Live

MONTERO + NEW SONG

5/22 🧡🥵 pic.twitter.com/DZwaWq4cWN — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 3, 2021

Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) let his followers know that “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” will be one of the records included in his SNL set. According to the 22-year-old musician, he will also debut a brand new song on the NBC show.

The music video for “Montero” created a storm of backlash because of its satanic imagery. In the visuals, Lil Nas X gives the devil a lapdance in hell. Many critics blasted the openly gay performer for supposedly perpetuating satanism and explicit sexuality to children.

“You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f### out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future,” read part of a message Lil Nas X wrote to his 14-year-old self that coincided with the release of the “Montero” visuals.

Lil Nas X was also slammed for selling “Satan Shoes” as part of a collaboration with the New York-based art collective MSCHF. The Nike corporation filed a trademark infringement lawsuit over LNX’s redesigned Nike Air Max 97s. A settlement was eventually reached which required MSCHF to recall the sneakers.

Despite all of the social pushback from right-wingers and legal pushback from Nike, Lil Nas X still managed to achieve broad commercial success with his “Montero” song. The track debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and remains in the Top 10 at #7 after five weeks on the tally.

Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” is a hit outside of the United States of America as well. The Take a Daytrip-produced track also peaked at #1 on Billboard‘s Global 200 chart and Global Excluding U.S. chart. Plus, LNX’s self-titled smash amassed more than 180 million views on YouTube since it hit the platform in March.