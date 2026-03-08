Lil Poppa Honored By Fans And Family At Jacksonville Funeral Service

Lil Poppa’s funeral service brought Jacksonville together to honor the 25-year-old rapper’s life and musical contributions to Hip-Hop.

Lil Poppa was laid to rest in Jacksonville on Saturday as hundreds gathered at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church to pay respects to the 25-year-old rapper who took his own life in Georgia last month.

The service marked the end of a brief but impactful career that resonated with listeners nationwide through his emotional storytelling and melodic trap sound.

Friends, family, and supporters filled the church on West Beaver Street for the public funeral, which was also livestreamed on the artist’s YouTube channel so fans unable to attend could participate in the final farewell.

The atmosphere reflected the weight of losing someone so young, with attendees sharing memories of a rapper who connected deeply with his community through music that explored pain, struggle, and resilience.

The rapper’s journey in Hip-Hop began in 2018 when he released his mixtape Under Investigation, establishing himself as a voice for his generation.

His breakthrough came in 2022 when he signed with Collective Music Group, the label founded by Yo Gotti.

That partnership elevated his profile and led to projects like Almost Normal Again, which showcased his ability to blend vulnerability with hard-hitting production.

According to First Coast News, the funeral service drew crowds who wanted to honor the artist’s legacy and support his family during this difficult period. Security was strictly enforced throughout the event to maintain order and respect for those grieving.

Lil Poppa’s music resonated with listeners because it reflected his lived experience.

His collaborations, including work with Polo G on tracks like “Eternal Living,” demonstrated his range and ability to connect with other artists who shared his artistic vision.

Jacksonville’s music scene lost one of its brightest emerging talents, but Lil Poppa’s recorded work ensures his voice will continue reaching listeners for years to come.