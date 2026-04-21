Lil Tjay Confused By Offset Casino Shooting Incident

Lil Tjay’s keeping his mouth shut about the Offset shooting and focusing entirely on his new album dropping May 1.

Lil Tjay walked out of a Florida jail two weeks ago with a lot of things he couldn’t say, but one statement he made crystal clear.

The Bronx rapper was arrested on disorderly conduct charges after Offset got shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood on April 6, and when reporters caught him post-release, he didn’t hold back.

He called Offset a “rat,” recounted the scene in detail, and made threats that left zero room for interpretation. But when the dust settled and the legal machinery kicked in, his tune shifted entirely.

“I’m just as confused as everyone else about that,” he said, according to Billboard, when the subject came up during a recent interview. “My lawyer told me not to touch on it too much. What I can say is the album will really hit home for my fans.”

One sentence. Door shut. That’s all he’s giving on the incident that had every music blog running hot for days.

The backstory is crazy. There’s a $10,000 casino debt floating around, months of public beef between the two rappers, and then April 6 happened when Offset took a bullet outside the Hard Rock.

Tjay got arrested that same night, and his legal team immediately pushed back, calling the reports linking him to the shooting “false rumors.”

Authorities never named him as the triggerman, and he was out on bond by morning. Offset recovered from what turned out to be non-life-threatening injuries and was walking around within days.

What’s interesting is how quickly Tjay pivoted. Instead of feeding the chaos, he’s laser-focused on his music.

“I’ve been putting everything together for my album, keeping content rolling so fans have things to watch.”

The album in question is They Just Ain’t You, dropping May 1 through his own imprint TrenchKid Records.

This is his first fully independent project, and the lead single “Life On Edge” dropped recently.

The album’s coming with a three-part visual series that pulls from his Bronx upbringing in ways his earlier work touched on but never fully explored. Going back to that material does something specific to him.

“It feels unrealistic sometimes,” he said. “The Bronx is different from anywhere else. When I go back it gives me a sense of accomplishment. Reminds me what I’ve done.”