Lil Tjay Drops “Goin’ Up” Single As King Of New York Debate Heats Up

Tione Jayden Merritt (aka Lil Tjay) will soon reach the legal drinking age in the United States. The Bronx-bred rapper turns 21 on April 30.

In celebration of his milestone birthday, Lil Tjay released a brand new single. “Goin’ Up” hit DSPs this morning (April 29). According to the Destined 2 Win album creator, additional music is coming more regularly.

“I’m already knowing this [is] way overdue,” wrote Tjay in a statement posted to Twitter on April 27. “I wanna start by saying sorry to all my fans for the drought I put ya thru. I want ya to know I love you all dearly [and] appreciate ya for being there [and] supporting me every step of the way.”

The Columbia recording artist added, “This summer I promise I’m back on my s###. No more 1 song every five months and s###. [We’re] done with that. [We’re] going up [and] I’m coming for everything I deserve. 😈💜😤.”

“Goin’ Up” follows previous Lil Tjay’s singles such as “Calling My Phone” with 6lack, “In My Head,” and “Not in the Mood” featuring Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock. All three of those tracks made it onto Billboard‘s Hot 100 weekly chart.

Is Lil Tjay Ready To Claim The KONY Crown?

Lil Tjay is part of a new generation of NYC-based rappers who are seemingly vying for the current King of New York title. Brooklyn’s Fivio Foreign (B.I.B.L.E.) and The Bronx’s Kay Flock (“Shake It” featuring Dougie B, Bory300, and Cardi B) also recently released new music which contributed to the “Who is the KONY?” conversation.

Controversial Brooklyn rhymer 6ix9ine has also claimed to be New York’s biggest modern-day Hip Hop star. Yesterday, Lil Tjay shared a veiled response to the debate about which rapper is running NYC right now.

“Can’t fight for the city when we got [hidden] competitors lol… TJAY WRITES ALL HIS OWN MUSIC WE NOT THE SAME KU U KNOW THAT 🤢😎 #supastar 🥳,” tweeted the 20-year-old entertainer. A Lil Tjay project titled Strictly4MyFans is in the works.