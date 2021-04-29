Lil Wayne, 6ix9ine, 2 Chainz & More Tapped For Trillerfest Miami Pay-Per-View Concert

Following the success of the “Paul vs Askren” event, Triller is offering viewers a star-studded musical presentation.

Lil Wayne will headline the upcoming Trillerfest Miami presented by Triller and Black Street Productions. The New Orleans native will be joined on the line-up by 6ix9ine, 2 Chainz, Tyga, Cris Cab, and Kid Lee.

Thriller’s in-person, drive-in music festival will take place from the Miami Marine Stadium parking lot. Fans can also stream the star-studded concert live on pay-per-view at Fite.tv. The PPV event includes unlimited replays for 48 hours.

Wayne is coming off the 2020 releases of his Funeral album and No Ceilings 3 mixtape. The Young Money superstar will likely run through cuts off projects like Tha Block Is Hot, Tha Carter III, and I Am Not a Human Being.

Controversial New York City rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, will hit the stage in Miami as well. 6ix9ine’s catalog includes “Gummo,” “Fefe” featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz, “Stoopid” featuring Bobby Shmurda, and “Trollz” with Nicki Minaj.

2 Chainz dropped the So Help Me God! studio album last November. Previously, the Atlanta-raised emcee released well-received projects such as Based on a T.R.U. Story, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, and Rap or Go to the League.

Triller has become a platform that highlights Hip Hop culture. Snoop Dogg launched The Fight Club boxing league with the service, and Fight Club’s recent “Jake Paul versus Ben Askren” showcase was viewed as a huge success.

In addition, Triller announced 40 new original programs that will be streaming on the app. The TrillerTV shows feature DJ Khaled (DJ Khaled in Da House), Jennifer Lopez (Jennifer Lopez In the Morning), 2 Chainz (Let’s Do It: Ever), Fat Joe (Fat Joe’s Masterclass), and other stars.

“The Triller audience made it clear they wanted more direct content, that offers a closer look into the lives of social media stars, musicians, and other celebrities focused on music, sports, influencers, fashion, and lifestyle, and we delivered,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, Chairman/co-founder of Triller.