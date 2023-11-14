Lil Wop Addresses Being A Gay Dad With A Son

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The OnlyFans content creator says he wants more kids.

Louis McPherson (better known as Lil Wop) has been very open about his sexual preferences. This week, the former artist under Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records commented on being a homosexual man and a father.

Lil Wop came out as bisexual in 2022. Earlier this year, Lil Wop went viral after posting a photo of himself in lingerie. He even teased becoming a trans-woman before deciding against the transition.

The conversation about Wop’s gender identity sparked a lot of outrage online at the time. For example, fellow Gucci Mane protégé, Ralo, took issue with the idea of men transitioning into women.

Apparently, Lil Wop has also faced backlash for his LGBTQ lifestyle because he has a child. The Chicago-bred, Atlanta-based adult content star addressed being a dad in an X post.

“I’m gay & I got a son. [M###########] that ain’t got s### to do with my shorty, he gone grow up a real stepper like his daddy 😤🤞🏽,” Wop tweeted on November 12. He later added, “I’m gone have more kids too, im have like 20 😂.

Moments earlier, Wop detailed his attraction to certain people. On November 12, he also posted, “I like transgender and femboys, that’s it, keep that other s###, I don’t want it 😂.”

This was not the first time Lil Wop expressed his personal desires for a sexual partner. A 2022 interview featured the Parental Advisory creator discussing the topic of his sexuality.

“Don’t get me wrong. I ain’t out here sucking no dick or getting f##### in the ass or no s### like that, but I’ll make a n#### my b####,” Lil Wop told Say Cheese last year.

Wop added, “I’m masculine, so I’m a m############ king. I come from kings, royalty. I like power. He also said, “I ain’t soft, sweet, or none of that s###. I just wanted to put that out to the world. So everybody’s welcome to come f### with me.”