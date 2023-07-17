Transgender Rapper Lil Wop Responds To Ralo Calling Him A Fake Woman

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gucci Mane’s former artist says his p#### feels like a real woman’s.

Incarcerated rapper Terrell “Ralo” Davis took to social media to share his thoughts on Louis “Lil Wop” McPherson presenting himself as a woman.

Lil Wop, a former Gucci Mane protégé, went viral in May after sharing a photo of himself dressed in lingerie. Later that month, Wop announced, “In The Transition Into Becoming A Full Transgender ⚧️ 🏳️‍⚧️💕™️🕷️.”

On July 15, a Twitter account posted side-by-side pictures of Lil Wop before the gender-changing announcement and after the gender-changing announcement. The caption claimed Wop recently got tricked with laced fake pills.

Ralo reacted to the unsubstantiated rumor. His July 16 quote-tweet read, “I know everyone got they lil flaws and desires, but idgaf what drug I do or get laced with my soul won’t ever allow me to do no [s###] like that. Women are too beautiful to be faked.”

I know everyone got they lil flaws and desires, but idgaf what drug I do or get laced with my soul won't ever allow me to do no sht like that. Women are too beautiful to be faked… https://t.co/hnTZosw18x — F R E E R A L O (@ralofamgoon) July 16, 2023

Lil Wop got wind of Ralo’s comments about his transitioning. The OnlyFans content creator then fired back at the 97 Months mixtape creator on Instagram.

“Tell @ralofamgoon this mouth & this p#### feel like a real woman’s 😛🥰💕💕,” wrote Lil Wop in an Instagram post. Additionally, Wop added on his IG Story, “Huh??? I’m transitioning into a whole woman. What’s fake about that?”

For the past several months, Lil Wop continued to upload images to social media of his transition from a man to a woman. The self-described Wopster came out as bisexual last year while also admitting to being attracted to feminine men and transgender women.

Ralo received an eight-year federal prison sentence on marijuana and gun charges. The Famerica Records founder spent time signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017-branded label as well. Numerous rap stars pushed for Ralo to receive clemency from President Joe Biden.