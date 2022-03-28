Lil Xan Enters Rehab After Getting Released From Psych Ward

Lil Xan was reportedly released from a psych ward and moved to rehab after checking into a hospital over concerns about his mental health.

Lil Xan reportedly left a psychiatric ward after medical professionals determined he wasn’t a danger to himself or others.

According to TMZ, Lil Xan spent three days in the psych ward before being released. He moved to a rehab center in an effort to continue treatment for his mental health.

Lil Xan checked into a hospital due to exhaustion, dehydration and depression. Last week, he informed his Instagram followers that he was hospitalized on a “5150.”

5150 is the number of a section of the Welfare and Institutions Code addressing people who may be a danger to themselves or others. It allows a person dealing with mental health issues to be involuntarily detained for 72 hours.

“DIDN’T WANT TO EVEN LET PEOPLE KNOW HOW BAD IT WAS AFFECTING MY MENTAL HEALTH BUT I FEEL I SHOULD, BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL ON A 51/50,” Lil Xan wrote on Instagram Stories. “PLEASE STOP SPEAKING ABOUT ME IF YOU DONT KNOW ME IM A HUMAN BEING JUST LIKE YOU.”

Lil Xan has been open about his struggles with drugs, detailing his addiction in an appearance on 60 Minutes. He also accused his former manager Stat Quo of enabling his addiction.

