Lil Yachty Trolls Andrew Tate Over Drake Pink Manicure Diss 

Drake has been sporting a new look on his nails recently, but not everybody is a fan.
The Hip-Hop superstar recently got a fresh pink manicure as part of his preparations for his highly anticipated It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage on June 16. While the rappers had to postpone their first ten tour dates to the fall, Drizzy kept the nail art.
He showed off his new look on Instagram Monday (July 3) alongside an iced-out, rainbow-colored watch and freshly braided hair.
However, his new look received a mixed response, with some branding Drizzy a “weirdo” for painting his nails. Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was appalled after catching sight of Drake’s painted talons.
Although he’s currently facing a string of criminal charges in Romania, including rape, human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women, Andrew Tate has been active on social media while he awaits trial.
“Theres a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me,” he tweeted.
When Drake’s good friend and collaborator Lil Yachty saw Andrew Tate’s response, he trolled the British influencer in a reply dripping with sarcasm. Lil Boat frequently pains his nails and even launched his own nail care brand Crete in 2020.
“Man dis s### weird AF‼️” he penned on Instagram. “SMH u used to be our HERO DRAKE ‼️ u let dat boy yatchy get 2 u‼️”