LilJuMadeDaBeat Responds To Fans Wanting Megan Thee Stallion To Release A Diss Track

The “Thot S###” producer addresses whether the Hot Girl Coach will take shots at her rivals on wax.

Traumazine album creator Megan Thee Stallion has remained mostly quiet on social media over the last several months. The hiatus has Meg’s Hotties fanbase patiently waiting for her return.

One Twitter user asked other Megan Thee Stallion supporters to comment on how they would like to see the Grammy winner make a comeback. Apparently, some of the rap star’s followers want to hear a new diss track from the rhymer also known as Tina Snow.

Recently, Nicki Minaj released the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The track contained a bar about horses which some pundits took as a subtle shot at Megan Thee Stallion. Reports suggest the two women had a falling out after collaborating for “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019.

I want her to make a diss track with an effigy to the pink haired lady in the form of a broke down Cynthia doll from Rugrats and to the tune of one of the unreleased Pimp C beats/samples that his widow said she is specifically saving for Megan https://t.co/zf0ISD7alK — Gabrielle Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) March 9, 2023

Megan also spent years facing public scrutiny for talking about being the victim of a July 2020 shooting. A California jury eventually convicted Hip Hop artist Tory Lanez of assault and other charges in that case.

In the past, Megan Thee Stallion addressed the Tory Lanez shooting incident on the 2020 album Good News. Many listeners believe the Houston-bred Hot Girl Coach also took a subliminal shot at Nicki Minaj on 2021’s “Thot S###” single.

I need a diss track so disrespectful that Tory Lanez daddy fake fade starts to curl back into his scalp, Kelsey begins to grow chin hairs, and Texas & Canadians develop an international beef. https://t.co/sJDyvMcBzd — JP (@jordanparkr) March 10, 2023

While some of her fans hope to see Megan Thee Stallion provide more disses towards her rivals in the near future, her longtime music producer thinks the Roc Nation-backed emcee wants to move on from any beef. LilJuMadeDaBeat posted his thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

“Y’all saying she should do a diss track but did y’all think for one second? She’s trying to get passed all those things and put it behind. Why would she put it on wax to be reminded of it?” tweeted LilJuMadeDaBeat.

The fellow Texas native has worked extensively with Megan Thee Stallion on records. LilJuMadeDaBeat produced songs such as “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash S###,” “Captain Hook,” “Body,” and “Thot S###.” Additionally, he produced for other acts like 2 Chainz, Key Glock, Lil Baby, and Beyoncé.