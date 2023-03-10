LilJuMadeDaBeat Responds To Fans Wanting Megan Thee Stallion To Release A Diss Track

Traumazine album creator Megan Thee Stallion has remained mostly quiet on social media over the last several months. The hiatus has Meg’s Hotties fanbase patiently waiting for her return.
One Twitter user asked other Megan Thee Stallion supporters to comment on how they would like to see the Grammy winner make a comeback. Apparently, some of the rap star’s followers want to hear a new diss track from the rhymer also known as Tina Snow.
Recently, Nicki Minaj released the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The track contained a bar about horses which some pundits took as a subtle shot at Megan Thee Stallion. Reports suggest the two women had a falling out after collaborating for “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019.
Megan also spent years facing public scrutiny for talking about being the victim of a July 2020 shooting. A California jury eventually convicted Hip Hop artist Tory Lanez of assault and other charges in that case.
In the past, Megan Thee Stallion addressed the Tory Lanez shooting incident on the 2020 album Good News. Many listeners believe the Houston-bred Hot Girl Coach also took a subliminal shot at Nicki Minaj on 2021’s “Thot S###” single.
While some of her fans hope to see Megan Thee Stallion provide more disses towards her rivals in the near future, her longtime music producer thinks the Roc Nation-backed emcee wants to move on from any beef. LilJuMadeDaBeat posted his thoughts on the matter on Twitter.
“Y’all saying she should do a diss track but did y’all think for one second? She’s trying to get passed all those things and put it behind. Why would she put it on wax to be reminded of it?” tweeted LilJuMadeDaBeat.
The fellow Texas native has worked extensively with Megan Thee Stallion on records. LilJuMadeDaBeat produced songs such as “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash S###,” “Captain Hook,” “Body,” and “Thot S###.” Additionally, he produced for other acts like 2 Chainz, Key Glock, Lil Baby, and Beyoncé.