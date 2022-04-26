Lizzo Announces “The Special Tour” With Latto

Following the release of her next album, Lizzo will perform across the continent.

Two high-profile female rappers will tour together later this year. Lizzo will head out on her North American “The Special Tour” with Atlanta-based rhymer Latto as a special guest.

“The Special Tour” begins September 23 in Sunrise, Florida. Fans in Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and other cities will get to see Lizzo perform live.

Lizzo dropped her new single “About Damn Time” on April 14. The Ricky Reed/Black Slatkin-produced track will appear on the Atlantic recording artist’s upcoming Special studio LP.

Special will arrive on DSPs on July 15. Earlier this month, Lizzo performed “About Damn Time” and the project’s title track on NBC’s Saturday Night Live sketch comedy program.

Lizzo recruited fellow Grammy winner Cardi B for the 2021 “Rumors” single. That collaboration peaked at #4 on Billboard‘s weekly Hot 100 song chart. The RIAA certified “Rumors” as Gold with 500,000 units sold.

Special will join a Lizzo catalog that contains 2013’s Lizzobangers, 2015’s Big Grrrl Small World, and 2019’s Cuz I Love You. Latto released her own 777 studio LP in March. The RCA artist’s sophomore album features 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.