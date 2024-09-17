Lizzo Embraces Self-Love Amid Weight Loss Comments: “I Love My Body” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo graciously hit back at responses to her fitness journey in an Instagram video highlighting “true body positivity.”

Lizzo is opening up about the importance of self-love in response to comments about her fitness journey.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker has been on a journey to improve her mental & emotional health and recently announced she’s taking a “gap year.” Lizzo has been documenting her fitness progress on social media, garnering significant attention.

She addressed the reaction in an Instagram video, explaining that she loves her body despite “hating” herself at times when she was smaller.

“There’s been a lot of comments on my body lately, so this workout video comes with a message,” she said. “I love this fat ass okay. I love my body, and that’s incredible because there were times in my life when I was smaller than I am now, and I hated myself.”

Lizzo also added some words of encouragement for others on a similar journey.

“Our bodies grow and sag and stretch and shrink,” she added. “True body positivity is not fighting that. It’s honoring that. So wherever you are in your journey, I ain’t gon’ judge ya, just as long as you’re on a path to love.”

Her friend and collaborator responded, writing, “I LOVE YOU YOU ARE [PERFECT] AT ALL TIMES AT ALL SIZES !!!”

Earlier this month, Lizzo revealed she plans to write an album inspired by her journey.

“2021 me would be soooo proud of 2024 me,” she explained. “And I’m NOT only talking about my body if yall only KNEWWWW what I’ve done for my mental & emotional health in the last year… wheeeew don’t worry imma write a album about it.”