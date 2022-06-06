Lizzo, Jack Harlow & Bad Bunny Curate ‘Summertime Sounds’ Playlists

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out which songs made it onto the chart-toppers’ lists.

Apple Music recruited several high-profile recording artists to put together playlists for the season. Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny, Diplo, Calvin Harris, and more revealed their respective Summertime Sounds collection.

“Grab your tequila,” Lizzo told Apple Music. “And have fun at my summer house party!”

The R&B/Pop vocalist continued, “[My favorite summertime memory growing up] definitely had to have been family reunions in Detroit. We always had them at the park and we’d have them around August/September time. I remember playing games like volleyball and eating good food.”

Lizzo’s Summer House Party playlist includes tracks by herself, Rihanna, Destiny’s Child, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, TLC, Khia, The Weeknd, SZA, and others.

“Summertime is all about living life fully,” says Jack Harlow. “Those trips you planned months ago, reunited with the friends who suddenly became less occupied. Bright colors, lots of skin, Jeep Wrangler without the doors, you know? The American Dream.”

Harlow’s Summer Score playlist features songs by himself, Future, Lil Durk, EST Gee, Slum Village, Bryson Tiller, Beyoncé, Drake, The Weeknd, Kanye West, SZA, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lucky Daye, and more.

“I made this selection based on songs I listened to during summer 2021 and other random songs that bring back memories from other summers of my life,” explained Bad Bunny. “I hope you get to enjoy these songs and that you create special moments that turn into beautiful memories.”

Bunny’s Veranito playlist contains records by himself, Bob Marley, MGMT, Drake, Rauw Alejandro, J Balvin, Fat Joe, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, and several Spanish-speaking acts.