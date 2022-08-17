Lizzo Taps Tyson Beckford For ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo triumphantly returned in 2022 with her fourth studio album Special. The Atlantic-released project hosts the Hot 100 chart’s #1 single “About Damn Time.”

The Special tracklist also contains the ILYA and Max Martin-produced “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” Lizzo dropped the song’s official music video for the track on August 15.

Veteran supermodel Tyson Beckford stars in the “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” visuals. Beckford plays the main character’s love interest in the wedding-themed MV.

The “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” video serves as a sequel to the “Truth Hurts” video from 2017. That Cuz I Love You song won Best Pop Solo Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Lizzo will be among the performers at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28. The award-winning singer teased a performance of “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at the show.

Special opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The project became Lizzo’s highest-debuting project of her career. Special brought in 69,000 equivalent units in its first week.

So far, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” peaked at #84 on the Billboard Hot 100 rankings. Lizzo scored her second Number One on the chart with “About Damn Time” which remained in the top spot for two weeks.