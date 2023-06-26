Loaded Lux, T-Rex, K-Shine, Chayna Ashley & More Kill Sincere Cypherz “Takeover” Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop is 50 years old and thriving, which is especially clear when lovers of pure lyricism get to check out the new Sincere Cypherz installment called “The Takeover.”

Stacked with Harlem legends and a few of battle rap’s most notable MCs, the cipher shook the building as it proved to be an old school bar fest and DOT MOB reunion.

The first up to rap was Loaded Lux, one of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan’s favorite rappers. Known for his iconic catchphrase “you gonna get this work,” the rapper didn’t come to play. Yes, Lux rapped, kicking off a night of extraordinary talent.

The next to rap was another Mt. Rushmore-level rapper: the lieutenant of the DOT MOB T-Rex, who snapped and brought in the spirit and genius of street knowledge.

Newark’s Shotgun Suge was up next and bullied the mic like only the “What’s Ya Life Like” MC knows how to do.

Folk hadn’t heard the next MC in quite some time, so it was a delight to see K-Shine, the second ZIP EM UP/ DOT MOB member to take the center mic. When he stepped up to bat, he hit the ball straight out of the ballpark, first referencing the five billionaires that died at the bottom of the ocean in a submarine.

The celebration lasted two whole minutes.

Another Harlem legend was Jae Millz, one of the first battle rappers to get a deal with Diddy. Millz came to get busy, talking greasy with his peers.

The only woman to bless the cipher was Bronx native Chayna Ashley, the first lady of the DOT MOB. Not scheduled to perform, she stepped up to the mic after Murda Mook and Head Ice were unable to show up. Mook was said to be in the emergency room.

Also appearing in the cipher was John John Da Don, owner of the Bullpen Battle League and Yonkers native. The PG Killer, who was coming off of a big win on the Ultimate Rap League stage, took a different approach than the others. His real-life rap showed the levels of his creative mind.

Rounding out the night was Gun Titles representative, Chess. The Bronx native, known as The Shape Shifter, was the youngest out of the pack and did not come to play an admitted it was an honor to be in a cipher with the rap legends.

The night was long but battle rap star-studded. Big names such as Goodz da Animal, Lu Castro, Toni Blanco, Red Banz, Mills, Nikki Knowledge and others popped out.

Red Banz spit “This is New York Freestyle” and two songs, “Time Out” and “Cupid.” Maury Haze from the rap trio New Bronx (NBX) also performed.

Check out their latest cipher below.