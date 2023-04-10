Logic Teams Up With C Dot Castro To Create HalfBREED Rap Duo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The BobbyBoy Records founder wants the world to know he’s biracial.

It appears Logic will continue to lean into his personal story of being a mixed-race child. After rapping about the subject throughout his career, the 33-year-old recording artist has apparently formed a new duo called halfBREED.

Logic took to his Instagram account to announce that he has partnered with BobbyBoy Records signee C Dot Castro for a joint project. The tandem plans to start this week off by releasing a new collaborative body of work.

“Me and my brother @cdotcastro301 have officially formed a rap group called @halfbreed301 and are releasing an EP Monday the 10th at 9 pm PST. Love to the fans y’all! #RattPack #halfBREED,” wrote Logic in the Instagram caption.

Logic just dropped the College Park studio LP on February 24. College Park peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart. Previously, Logic topped the Billboard 200 with 2017’s Everybody, 2018’s Bobby Tarantino II, and 2019’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Some Hip Hop Heads Have Had Logic In The Hot Seat For Weeks

The halfBREED announcement comes after Logic recently faced criticism for using the word “n####” in his music and online content. Critics also slammed the half-Black, half-white rapper born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II for covering classic Hip Hop songs like “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube.

Emcee-turned-podcaster Joe Budden has become one of the most outspoken Logic detractors. Budden even demanded the “1-800-273-8255” hitmaker join him in rap retirement following the “It Was a Good Day” remake.

After retiring from making music in 2020 before making a comeback in 2021, Logic does not appear ready to walk away from the studio again. In fact, the reworked “It Was a Good Day” could be a forerunner to a full-length cover album of 1990s-era Hip Hop classics. Logic teased that potential project last month.