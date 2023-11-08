Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Split After Less Than A Year Of Dating 

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have confirmed their romance is over following rumors the couple decided to call it quits.

After weeks of separation rumors, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris confirmed their relationship is over.

Speculation of a split began recently as social media users noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all photos of each other from their accounts, a tell-tale sign of an impending separation in the internet age.

We just love these two together! Lori Harvey and Damson Idris in LA for her debut swimwear line, Yevrah launch party! 💕 pic.twitter.com/CXgUazQyv6 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 17, 2023

More rumors followed earlier this week after the couple arrived separately at Odell Beckham Jr.’s party. The pair have now confirmed the gossip and announced their split.

In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (November 7), Lori Harvey and Damson Idris revealed that despite the “love and respect” they share, they want to focus on themselves as individuals.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the couple began. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The model and the Hollywood actor dated for around a year and were first spotted together in Hollywood last December. They debuted their romance a month later on Instagram for Harvey’s birthday in January.

Split rumors go back as far as Jun when Damson Idris shared a cryptic post, which many took as a message to Lori Harvey.

“The only thing that changes the value of something is its location,” he shared on his IG Story. “So the next time you feel worthless. Perhaps you are just in the wrong place. Find where you will be valued.”