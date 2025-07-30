MAGA Melts Down Over Oprah Winfrey’s Road In Maui During Tsunami Alert

Oprah Winfrey became the center of a swirling online controversy after social media users accused her of blocking evacuees from using her private road in Maui during a tsunami scare triggered by a powerful offshore earthquake.
The magnitude 8.8 quake struck off the coast of Russia, prompting tsunami alerts across several regions, including Hawaii, Japan and parts of the U.S. West Coast.
As thousands of Hawaiians scrambled to reach higher ground, gridlock gripped the island. Amid the chaos, rumors spread that Winfrey had refused to open her gated access road in the Kula region, where she reportedly owns 1,000 acres.
Her team wasted no time shutting that narrative down.
“As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to ensure the road was opened,” a spokesperson told The Mirror. “Any reports otherwise are false. Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary.”
The backlash surfaced quickly on platforms like X and Instagram, where users accused the media mogul of prioritizing privacy over public safety. The claims, however, were not supported by local authorities.
According to BBC News, Hawaii’s tsunami warning was later downgraded to an advisory, with officials anticipating strong currents and minor coastal flooding rather than a full-scale disaster.
By Tuesday night (July 29), Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director Stephen Logan confirmed that evacuees were cleared to return to their homes.
