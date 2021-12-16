Mariah Carey Declines A “Verzuz” With Beyoncé: “I’d Be Disrespecting Myself”

L. A Reid named Mariah Carey and Beyoncé as the artists want to see in a “Verzuz,” however Mariah Carey says it won’t happen.

Mariah Carey is one of the highest-selling artists of all time with an impressive collection of awards and accolades.

Recently the five-time Grammy Award-winning chanteuse was mentioned by legendary record executive L. A Reid as an artist he would like to see featured in a “Verzuz” clash. His opponent of choice was none other than the most awarded and most nominated woman artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé.

During an interview with E! Online, Mariah Carey revealed that while she loves Beyoncé for her achievements inside and outside of the music industry, a “Verzuz” is not on the cards.

The host asked the songstress if she would consider Reid’s request and who would be victorious if the two singers were to go head-to-head. Mariah had no time for the question, interrupting the host before she could complete the question.

“Oh stop,” she said while rolling her eyes. “I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else.” Mariah added, “I ain’t answering that question. I’d be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”

Carey, who was on the show to promote her new holiday Mariah Menu collaboration with McDonald’s, steered the conversation to a friendlier topic – Christmas!

While she pointed out she has 15 non-festive albums, there is a reason she is coined the “Queen of Christmas.”

“I know people are like, ‘Ah yeah, look at her making checks,’ like, whatever, Scrooges. I don’t care what you say. Honestly this is the truth. I do love the holidays.”

Earlier this month, Mariah Carey celebrated the success of her classic holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“I’m freaking out!!!! 1 billion!!! ❄️🎁🎄💝 These numbers are incredible, but the love I have for the #lambily is unquantifiable. Eternally grateful and blessed ❤️❤️❤️”