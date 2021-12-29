Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Becomes First Song To Hit No. 1 In Four Different Years

Another day, another history-making moment for Mariah Carey. The iconic R&B/Pop vocalist once again sits atop the Hot 100 chart dated January 1, 2022, with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Mariah Carey’s 1994 single first climbed to the top of the Billboard weekly rankings in 2019. The classic holiday tune also led the Hot 100 chart in 2020 and 2021.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now the first song in history to reach #1 in four different calendar years. The Merry Christmas album track has spent a total of seven weeks at the top of the Hot 100, extending Mariah Carey’s all-time record of most cumulative weeks at No. 1 to 86.

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a 7th total week.



As this week's charts are dated Jan. 1, 2022, it becomes the first song in history to rule the chart in four distinct years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2021

“Thank you, Santa and the lambs for this extra festive gift to end the year!!! 🥳☃️❤️,” tweeted Mariah Carey in response to the news of her latest career milestone. The Songwriters Hall of Famer added, “Feeling blessed and elated. Another week at #1 on the Hot 100! Thank you Lambily… ‘Love you till the end of time.’ ❤️🦋🎄🐑🌈🙏🏽.”

Earlier this month, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” crossed the impressive 1 billion-streams-mark on Spotify. Plus, the Recording Industry Association of America certified “All I Want for Christmas is You” as Diamond (10 million units) on December 3, 2022.

Mariah Carey also cemented herself as the first artist to earn a #1 song in four different decades when “All I Want For Christmas Is You” made it to #1 on the Hot 100 chart in 2019. She has nineteen Number Ones on the Hot 100 chart which is the most for any act in history.

