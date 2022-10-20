Marquise Jackson Claims He Was Duped Into Taking Photo With 50 Cent’s Enemy Supreme’s Son

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Marquise Jackson also said he publicly called out 50 Cent because it is his only way to contact his father.

50 Cent’s estranged son Marquise Jackson clarified how he ended up in a photo with the son of his father’s rival Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff.

Marquise Jackson insisted he didn’t know he was posing with Supreme’s son in a picture that surfaced years ago. 50 Cent’s son addressed the photo while his family issues play out in the public eye.

“I DON’T know that kid,” Marquise Jackson wrote on Instagram. “His friend asked for a pic he fanned out and held it for years. Look at the tags in the picture everybody but me if that was what I was trying to do I would of posted it myself. The bozo said it himself we DIDN’T and DON’T know each other. Just a goofy clout chasing tryna sell shirts of his alleged dad who he don’t even got a jail visit pics with & hitting up people that know me tryna set up a event for some bread.”

50 Cent’s son continued, “But y’all think it’s about the attention & money for me right? If I knew who he was I WOULDN’T have done that. I found out the same way the rest of y’all did. Y’all can stop the [cap] now. I APOLOGIZE to anybody that this photo may have hurt, but I wasn’t aware who he claims to be. I thought it was just a fan asking for a picture. Any other ‘enemies’ you’ve seen me in a pic with I’ve known them to be family damn near my entire life bc of my pops. You only know the Kid Marquise. COME MEET THE MAN.”

Marquise Jackson also claimed he publicly called out his father because he has no way to privately contact 50 Cent. The G-Unit rapper’s son pleaded for an opportunity to talk to his dad man-to-man.

“Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the [world] & behind the scenes,” he wrote. “I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you. This seems to be the only way to reach you.”

Marquise Jackson added, “I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk.”

