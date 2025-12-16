Maury Povich Reveals Plans To Mediate Drake, Kendrick, Nicki & Cardi Beef On TV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Maury Povich revealed he’d return from retirement to settle Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s feud using his signature lie detector tests on primetime TV.

Maury Povich announced his willingness to come out of retirement to mediate Hip-Hop feuds using lie detector tests during his appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show.

The legendary talk show host revealed his ambitious plan to tackle some of Hip-Hop’s biggest conflicts. “I would come out of retirement if I could get Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to settle their differences with lie detector tests,” Povich said during his Monday appearance on Sherri.

Povich didn’t stop with the female rap superstars. He also expressed interest in mediating the explosive feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar through primetime specials focused on settling rap disputes.

The timing couldn’t be more relevant. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B reignited their bitter rivalry earlier this year with social media attacks that escalated to personal insults involving their children.

Their conflict dates back to a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week event in 2018.

Minaj has been particularly active in feuds recently. She’s clashed with SZA, Jay-Z and California Governor Gavin Newsom in recent months. Megan Thee Stallion addressed their alleged beef last year, telling Billboard that they still don’t understand what caused the problems.

Povich’s interest in Hip-Hop drama isn’t entirely new.

The show has had limited but memorable interactions with rap culture over the years. Lil Nas X made headlines in 2021 when he appeared on the show to confront his ex-boyfriend and the man’s wife about their relationship.

The connection between Povich and Hip-Hop got fresh attention recently when 50 Cent posted about running into the TV legend.

The rapper shared a photo with Maury Povich on social media, joking about paternity tests with his signature humor. The post went viral, prompting fans to speculate about potential collaborations.

Drake was also pulled into Maury’s orbit in 2018, when Povich publicly invited the rapper to take a paternity test on his show after Pusha-T released the “The Story of Adidon” diss track.

Povich retired from his daily talk show in 2022 after decades of determining paternity and mediating family disputes.

His wife Connie Chung noted earlier this year that despite his reputation for paternity reveals, “he has a wider vocabulary than ‘you are the father’ and ‘you’re not the father.'”

The veteran broadcaster’s proposal comes as Hip-Hop feuds continue dominating headlines and social media conversations.

His lie detector approach could offer a unique way to resolve conflicts that often play out through diss tracks and online exchanges.