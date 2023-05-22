Max B Celebrates First Gold Plaque On Jail Call With French Montana  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

French Montana shared the news with Max B weeks after the Wave God revealed he was hunting beats for new music.

French Montana blessed Max B with some good news on his 45th birthday this weekend.

In an Instagram update, the “Unforgettable” hitmaker revealed the friends and the longtime collaborators spoke on the phone Sunday (May 21). As well as passing on birthday wishes to the incarcerated rapper, French also shared a surprise.

“That’s your first gold record,” French Montana told Max B who replied, “That’s loopy n####. That’s f###### huge, that’s going on my wall.”

Max B was overjoyed and thanked French Montana multiple times, adding, “That’s my first accolade. That’s special beloved.”

French Montana shared a video of the special moment on his Instagram Stories. “Gave my brother max b his first gold plaque on his birthday,” he wrote, followed by a green heart emoji. “See u soon.”

He also followed up with a post on the main page, paying tribute to Biggaveli on his birthday and also commemorating the tenth anniversary of his debut album, Excuse My French.

“Happy birthday to my brother,” French Montana wrote, tagging Max B. “And Happy 10th year anniversary to “Excuse my French” All we ever wanted was platinum albums n diamond singles now we got both.”

The Moroccan-born artist also revealed an update about his new documentary For Khadija, executive produced by Drake and Diddy.

“Now we got Robert Dinero presenting our documentary on June 16th at TRIBECA film festival,” wrote French. “’for KHADIJA’ ALLAH’s great can’t wait for y’all to watch the immigrant journey 🙏🏼 link in bio.”

Max B Hunting For “That New Sound”

Earlier this year, French Montana predicted Max B would be released from prison by April 2023. However, that did not come to pass and now Max B is looking for beats behind bars.

“Ayo this the Don Veli,” Max B said in an audio clip posted by his manager Ty Black of EMG Music on May 7. “I’m calling you n##### out, I’m calling out all ya’ll producers. I’m bout to get ready to hit the scene in a minute. Gimme some tracks. Get them s#### to my man Black so we can wave up. Imma have that s### already lined up. We wave up, we go to the studio, we make history. I need waves. Get me loopy. I want that new sound. Out, f### with ya boy Max Biggavel EMG boss n####. Wavy.”