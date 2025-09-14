MC Serch Called Out By Main Source MC Mikey D Over Alleged Lies: “You Are Capping!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MC Serch of the ’80s/’90s Hip-Hop trio 3rd Bass has a target on his back. Serch was a recent guest on The Shorecast podcast with Apathy and Al Mayo, where he’s accused of telling some tall tales.

On September 11, Mikey D of Main Source—the group that introduced a young Nas to the world on 1991 debut Breaking Atoms—had some choice words for Serch, accusing him of lying about the past. Mikey also clowned him for getting his name wrong. Serch called him Mikey Devastation, when really the “D” stands for destruction.

“MC Serch, you’ve got some explaining to do,” Mikey wrote. “Thanks to DJ Stress, I watched this Apathy Podcast interview over and over. I still can’t believe the way you flipped the story about the confrontation at Wild Pitch. I’m telling you and everyone who saw the interview that you are capping!!! You said things that were far from the truth in order to make yourself look like the victim.

“I could debunk the whole story right now, but I’ll wait. Mikey Devastation, really?? I guess you don’t know what Mikey Destruction stood for!! We were wack anyway??? KEEP POKING THE BEAR!!!!!”

Mikey followed up with the actual clip he has an issue with, which involves Serch’s recollection of Mikey and a friend’s mother allegedly pulling a gun on Wild Pitch Records founder Stuart Fine. Serch claims his wife was seven months pregnant at the time and starting “leaking” because of the stress of the situation.

But Mikey begs to differ, writing, “MC Serch, I can’t let this story go unchallenged!!! This is your account of what happened? Well let me tell the people my side of the story!!”

Mikey’s posts sparked a cascade of comments comparing MC Serch to Fat Joe, who doesn’t exactly have the best reputation when it comes to telling the truth.

“Him and Fat Joe are neck and neck for the most lies told lol,” Ellay Khule wrote, while Prince Po of Organized Konfusion added, “He almost got his ass handed to him when we was on tour back some time ago. He was bein a smart mouth and said some corny unnecessary sht about 1 of the members of RSO. The group Ray Benzino was in.

“Needless to say I told Monch…watch this..and before u know it…they had em half moon surrounded rgt there on stage….I was laughing loud af bcuz it was str8 unnecessary…those are my brothers..been for a long time…. specific weirdo memories amidst GREAT memories.”

People weren’t done there, though. Serch continued getting roasted with more comments like, “dude been a clown” and “his embellishments and lies are why him and Pete Nice fell out years ago. SMH.”

Serch has yet to address the accusations—at least not publicly—nor has Mikey provided his version of events. Kool Moe Dee, however, re-shared Mikey’s post to his page, making it clear a lot of people agree with him.

Find the full Shorecast episode below.