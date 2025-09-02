Meek Mill Blass Street Culture As 6ix9ine Drags Him Over Young Thug

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill dismissed street loyalty as a “myth” while 6ix9ine pressed him over their Young Thug collaboration.

Meek Mill took aim at the illusion of street loyalty as 6ix9ine reignited his feud with the rapper, questioning his silence on the Young Thug interrogation leak and their past collaboration.

6ix9ine, who has long been a lightning rod in Hip-Hop due to his own legal history, posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a tweet from Meek Mill.

The post read: “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a ‘rat’ killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

The authenticity of the tweet is questionable, and Meek has not confirmed it.

Still, 6ix9ine used the moment to call out Meek for his 2017 track “We Ball” with Young Thug, writing: “Question since you always had an opinion YOU STILL PERFORMING WE BALL?”

Meek didn’t respond directly but shared a post on his Instagram Story Monday (September 1), addressing the broader issue of street ethics.

“Street glorification is a joke. Of course there are no morals. You can’t have a code of ethics when nothing you’re doing is ethical. Focus on investing, trading, tech, & entrepreneurship. The other way is a circus with no ringleader.”

He added, “Next interview I do ima explain why the streets a ‘FULL MYTH’ !!!!!!”

6ix9ine has spent the past week calling out Atlanta artists for staying quiet about Young Thug’s resurfaced police interrogation footage.

In the clip, Thug appears to give his number to law enforcement and asks them not to tell anyone. 6ix9ine questioned why Thug hasn’t received the same backlash others have faced.

“Why is everybody so quiet? When the songs coming out calling ya man Spider a rat?” he asked, naming Lil Baby, Future, and 21 Savage as artists who have yet to speak on the matter.

“I never told on my friends,” 6ix9ine said. “I DID IT AND WHAT. YOUNG THUG SAID to THE POLICE: Take my number. CALL ME. Just don’t tell nobody you got my number. HOW YOU GOING TO DEFEND THAT?”

He also criticized Thug for not requesting a lawyer and instead speaking for “two hours,” saying, “Where’s all the energy at?”

6ix9ine calls out Young Thug for not calling Brian Steele before talking to law enforcement for 2 hours. Questions why Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Future are staying quiet. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZdJm9NwmY3 — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 29, 2025