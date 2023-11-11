Meek Mill Reveals His Lusty Cougar Fantasy, Twitter Chaos Ensues

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, known for his presence both in music and on social media, recently took to Twitter with a candid revelation that sent the platform into a frenzy.
“I want an older rich freaky bad cougar….it’s my fantasy,” tweeted Mill, sparking a whirlwind of reactions from fans, critics, and fellow celebrities.
The tweet, characterized by its frank and humorous nature, quickly went viral, leading to a series of playful and bewildered responses.
“Don’t tweet when you on Kush fam,” one user bags, while another simply wrote “I’m 58.”
As the day progressed, the topic continued to trend, with fans and critics alike joining in the conversation.
As one would expect, the tweet also inspired a slew of memes and jokes.
This isn’t the first time Meek Mill’s tweets have made headlines. The rapper has a history of unusual and often controversial tweets, from his awkward dives to a bunch of wet french fries lying in his lap poolside.
The rapper also made a dramatic social media exit in December of 2022 after becoming disenchanted with bots and too many “weird people.”
The incident showcased Meek Mill’s influence on social media and his ability to stir up a conversation with just a few words while also drawing attention to his latest release Too Good to Be True, his new critically acclaimed collaboration album with Rick Ross.