Meek Mill Promises New Music While Challenging Industry Model & Criticizing Impact Of Viral Trends

Meek Mill says he is trying to build a “super team” no NBA!

Meek Mill has laid out his plans to release new music while also providing insight into his thought process when it comes to the business model of the music industry.

On Wednesday (April 23), the Philadelphia lyricist shared a string of tweets in which he revealed he was nearing the end of his distribution deal and in search of a new partnership. Meek also made a promise to drop a project before the end of the upcoming summer season.

“Looking for a new distributer for my music,” Meek Mill wrote in part “Holler at me I have one song left with my distribution company and a whole project to release . Before summer … holler directly and me and my team!!!! I’m dropping before the summer no matter what!”

In another tweet, he criticized the current landscape of the music industry while also issuing a warning to artists apart of the genre of rap music.

“The problem is most of the major label artists not gonna be able to survive if certain artist consistently drop!!!” he wrote. “They programming trash music saying the game failing.”

Looking for a new distributer for my music … holler at me I have one song left with my distribution company and a whole project to release . Before summer … holler directly and me and my team!!!! I'm dropping before the summer no matter what! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 23, 2025

Meek attempted to utilize his recent collaboration with R&B artist Fridayy as an example of talent and hard work culminating in organic success, rather than manufactured metrics.

“Like that Fridayy song, I have 10 songs with him like that,” he said in part. “It worked because it’s authentic talent from both ends! It’s simple math … that’s crack ima show you at the roots fest in Philly mass people crying! D&N intro great song but my flow a hunnit times better!”

He then turned his focus to placing part of the blame on the advancement of technology, seemingly alluding to algorithmic tech integrated within social media and DSP platforms of spreading “propoganda” and compromising artists..

“Yall letting tech and propaganda campaigns to hurt artist brands, all of it is defamation of character,” he said in part. “All those pages yall see posting about hip hop has cause confusing of fans and the way the see certain artist!”

In a bizarre twist, Meek appeared to allege his recent viral video created to the trending audio of Yung L.A.’s 2010s era hit “Ain’t I” was working against him, despite boosting his TikTok visibility.

“I posted this video on purpose just being black and goofy,” he wrote. “Now look at the numbers of the other videos #TikTok. Compared to when I’m rapping! The goofy video 2M the rapper video 14k.”

Compared to when I'm rapping! The goofy video 2M the rapper video 14k pic.twitter.com/7o8a46GUwz — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 23, 2025

In a follow-up tweet, Meek concluded creative control is his primary concern.

“All my projects done and we have our vision,” he said. “Looking for companies that believe in the “meek mill rap Brand” with the technology to get my music across the world when it drops! I don’t care if its a text notification

Peep more of Meek’s tweets below.

We should be able to go straight to the bank if you made real millions in music business … or maybe I didn't access this information somebody plug me because I think I'm top living raping and about to show dat! The business got the art submerged! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 23, 2025

And I'm looking to hiring a super team asap to help me achieve my dreams!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 23, 2025