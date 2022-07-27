Megan Thee Stallion Announces Sophomore Album Is Finished

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It looks like Hottie season is coming back soon. Megan Thee Stallion informed her 29 million Instagram followers that she is almost ready to drop another body of work.

Last night, the Houston-bred rapper used her Instagram Story to give a hint about the status of her current recording process. Megan Thee Stallion posted a Boomerang video of herself in the studio.

The caption for the self-described Hot Girl Coach’s late-night IG clip read, “So happy [about] my album, 🔥 it’s finished, 🔥 it’s for the hotties, 🔥 it’s honest, 🔥 it’s me, 🔥 it’s real.”

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion teased an upcoming track with fellow Texas rhymer Sauce Walka. The 27-year-old Texas Southern University graduate shared another Boomerang. For the second post, Meg wrote over the video, “Ya spill me 💦💦💦 @sauce_walka102.”

That potential collaboration would come after Sauce Walka caused a stir by claiming to have more money than Megan Thee Stallion. The Al Rage Walka creator also recently partied with two of Megan’s most high-profile adversaries – 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford and recording artist Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut studio LP, Good News, in November 2020. The album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 100,500 first-week units. Hot Girl Meg’s Something for Thee Hotties compilation arrived on DSPs in October 2021.

The Roc Nation affiliate’s project discography also includes the Make It Hot (2017), Tina Snow (2018), and Suga (2020) EPs. The 2019 Fever mixtape earned a Gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Since the start of 2022, Megan The Stallion has released singles such as “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future. Meg found out this week that she was nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards at the 2022 ceremony.