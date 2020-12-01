Megan Thee Stallion Lands Seven ‘Good News’ Songs On The Hot 100 Simultaneously

(AllHipHop News)
This week, Megan Thee Stallion found out her debut studio LP, Good News, opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 100,500 first-week units. The native Texan found success on the Hot 100 singles chart as well.
Seven records off Good News made their way onto the latest Hot 100. Currently, “Body” is Megan’s highest-charting song at #12. The Lil Ju-produced track also sits atop Billboard‘s Streaming Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs, and Rap Streaming Songs charts.
“Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug (#62), “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby (#71), “Girls In The Hood” (#80), “Shots Fired” (#82), “Do It On The Tip” featuring City Girls (#92), and “Circles” (#94) made the latest rankings of the most popular songs in America. Meg also holds the #23 spot as a feature on Cardi B’s former #1 record “WAP.”
Besides the “WAP” collaboration with Cardi, Megan Thee Stallion scored another Number One on the Hot 100 chart this year with “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé. The self-described Houston Hottie also earned a Top 40 entry in 2020 with “B.I.T.C.H.” off her Suga EP.
