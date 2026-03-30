Megan Thee Stallion Confirms New Cardi B Track Is Definitely Happening

Megan Thee Stallion confirms another collaboration with Cardi B is locked in, teasing fans with cryptic details about the upcoming track.

Megan Thee Stallion just confirmed what Hotties and Barbz have been waiting to hear for months now.

During a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, the Houston rapper revealed that a new collaboration with Cardi B is absolutely happening, though she’s keeping the release date under lock and key.

“This is going to happen again. This is definitely going to happen. Now, when it’s going to happen – I’m not telling. But, it’s going to happen,” Stallion said, and the certainty in her voice left no room for doubt.

The confirmation comes hot on the heels of their surprise “WAP” performance together during the Houston stop of Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama Tour,” where both artists reminded everyone why their chemistry is so electric.

That impromptu moment had the crowd going absolutely turnt up, and it reignited conversations about what these two could accomplish when they work together.

Their track record speaks volumes.

“WAP” became a cultural moment when it dropped in 2020 and since then, they’ve maintained that connection with their follow up song “Bongos” and this new project signals they’re ready to create more magic.