“The Root” Catches Heat For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Diddy Following Harassment Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion became the latest music artist to face litigation over alleged misconduct. That pending lawsuit led to an African-American-focused media outlet making a comparison between the rap star born Megan Pete and Hip-Hop mogul/accused sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Tuesday (April 23), The Root posted a tweet that read, “Is Megan Thee Stallion the Female Diddy? Crazy Sexual Harassment Allegations Show We Never Know Celebs.”

The Root’s X account eventually deleted that tweet after the post amassed more than 228,000 views on the platform. However, the deletion did not stop other X users from calling out the Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Donald E. Graham-founded online magazine.

Cultural critic Carolyn Hinds blasted The Root. Hinds tweeted, “The two situations are NOTHING ALIKE AT ALL. To make these kinds of incorrect and unequal comparisons in a situation like this is absolutely gross and journalistic malpractice. Stop trying to be like Bossip and have some [damn] decorum.”

The two situations are NOTHING ALIKE AT ALL.



To make these kinds of incorrect and unequal comparisons in a situation like this is absolutely gross and journalistic malpractice. Stop trying to be like Bossip and have some damb decorum. https://t.co/VwNdqjjUrQ — Carolyn Hinds 🇧🇧 #FreePalestine #CongoInCrisis (@CarrieCnh12) April 23, 2024

Another person wrote, “The Root wrote an inflammatory headline about Megan Thee Stallion [because] they knew [people] would quote tweet it with disgust. They’ve been going downhill for a few years now. Desperation breeds depravity.”

Someone else posted, “The Root asked was Megan the ‘female Diddy.’ Please get a grip.” Additionally, an X user accused the 16-year-old publication of being “anti-Black.”

Emilio Garcia sued Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles County Superior Court over complaints of harassment and hostile work environments. The rapper’s ex-cameraman claimed Megan had sex with a woman in a moving vehicle while he was in the car.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, stated. “We will deal with this in court.”