Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyer Dubs “Salacious” Lawsuit A Money Grab 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer slammed the lawsuit as a money grab and an attempt to embarrass and defame his client.

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer has responded to sexual harassment allegations from a cameraman suing the rapper, branding the lawsuit a money grab.

Emilio Garcia accused Megan of creating a hostile work environment and claimed he was forced to watch his boss have sex with another woman.

In a statement to Page Six, Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro dismissed the suit as an attempt to defame his client for financial gain.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” he said. “We will deal with this in court.”

Garcia, who sought more than six figures in his lawsuit, claims he became the rapper’s cameraman in 2018, per NBC News. In 2019 he quit his job to work for her full time.

In his suit, Garcia recalled an incident in Ibiza in June 2022 when he was stuck in a car with Megan and three other women. He alleged Megan began having sex with a woman next to him but claims he “could not get out of the car as it was both moving, and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country.”

The following day, Garcia alleged Megan told him “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.” He continued working for Megan until June 2023 but claimed he was treated differently after the Ibiza trip.

Garcia said in the suit that his compensation structure was changed, and he subsequently received fewer bookings. His lawsuit cited alleged violations regarding his misclassification as an independent contractor.

Garcia’s lawyer Says Megan Thee Stallion Needs To Pay Up

“Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct,” Garcia’s lawyer Ron Zambrano said. “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is illegal.”