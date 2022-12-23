Megan Thee Stallion Exploring Legal Options Against Bloggers Spreading Misinformation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One potential defendant already admits some of her coverage isn’t intended to be factual.

Jurors in the ongoing Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson felony assault case have begun deliberating. The Canadian singer/rapper is on trial for allegedly shooting fellow Hip Hop star Megan “Thee Stallion” Pete two years ago.

Megan Thee Stallion outright accused Tory Lanez of firing a gun at her on the night of July 12, 2020. Kelsey Nicole, Megan’s then-friend and eye-witness, also pointed the finger at the Sorry 4 What album creator. Lanez denies the allegations.

While the facts of the case have been murky, at best, because several people reportedly testified to different accounts of the incident in question, some of the media coverage has still been more favorable to Lanez than Megan.

For example, podcast host Joe Budden admitted to being biased toward Tory Lanez. He also expressed his dislike of Megan Thee Stallion. After receiving backlash for his comments, Budden later apologized for making fun of Megan’s mental health.

Instagram and Youtube bloggers have also seen their content go viral as they shared analyses and opinions about the Tory Lanez case. However, Megan’s legal team is pushing back on some of the unfavorable, and possibly untrue, narratives about the Houston native.

One Blogger Admitted Her Coverage Of The Trial May Not Be Factual

According to NBC News, attorney Alex Spiro warns that lawsuits against media sites or individuals spreading misinformation about Pete could be coming. Spiro said his client is “exploring all legal options” against any content creators that purposely promote inaccurate reports.

The NBC News article highlighted gossip commentator Milagro Gramz who has been tweeting updates about the trial. Gramz admitted that her coverage is not intended to be taken as a “factual statement” but it “might have a comedic effect.”

Jordan Siev, another lawyer for Megan Thee Stallion, confirmed that some of Milagro Gramz’s tweets had been reported to Twitter. Apparently, the social media site did restrict Gramz’s Twitter account for eleven hours due to rule violations.

Will Megan Thee Stallion Follow In Cardi B’s Footsteps By Suing Bloggers?

There is a precedent for a recording artist to sue a blogger for intentionally publicizing false information. Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” collaborator, Cardi B, successfully won a defamation of character lawsuit against a YouTuber. A judge ruled that Tasha K must pay Cardi B $4 million in damages.

While Megan Thee Stallion has been positioned as the villain in some people’s stories about the Tory Lanez case, she did get support from an unlikely source. Far-right, Donald Trump supporter Candace Owens put her disgust for “WAP” aside in order to call out “Black culture” for mocking Megan’s traumatic ordeal.

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend also publicly backed the Traumazine rapper and other female victims of violence. New York emcee Pardison Fontaine indirectly addressed anyone questioning the validity of Megan being shot.

“To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” posted Pardison Fontaine on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will [be] questioned. Your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant, you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.”