Megan Thee Stallion Lost Call Of Duty Deal To Nicki Minaj Over Shooting Trauma

Megan Thee Stallion rejected a high-profile Call of Duty endorsement after learning the video game would turn her into a shootable character, a decision rooted in trauma from her 2020 shooting, according to testimony in a federal courtroom in Miami.

During testimony on Wednesday (November 19) in the defamation trial against blogger Milagro Gramz, Roc Nation executive Daniel Kinney revealed that the Houston rapper immediately withdrew from the deal once she understood the nature of the proposed character.

“That triggered her and she full stop said ‘I’m not doing this,'” Kinney testified.

The lucrative opportunity ultimately went to Nicki Minaj, but Kinney said the emotional fallout from the 2020 shooting and the online harassment that followed cost Megan millions in endorsements.

The defamation suit, filed in October 2024 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accuses Gramz of working in tandem with Tory Lanez, the man convicted of shooting Megan, to carry out a targeted online smear campaign.

Kinney’s testimony was part of a broader picture painted in court this week, which included disturbing claims about a deepfake pornographic video allegedly promoted by Milagro Gramz.

Megan’s former manager, Travis Farris—known in the industry as T-Farris—testified that the video caused “extreme distress” and led to months of therapy.

The therapy bills alone totaled $240,000, according to court records.

Psychologist Dr. Lenore Walker, who previously diagnosed Megan with PTSD tied to the shooting and the deaths of her mother and grandmother, also testified.

The lawsuit alleges Milagro Gramz acted as a “paid surrogate” and “longtime mouthpiece” for Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

Testimony revealed Gramz received more than $3,000 from Peterson’s father while publicly defending Lanez and attacking Megan’s credibility online.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence without parole for the July 2020 shooting in the Hollywood Hills. A federal appeals court in Los Angeles upheld his conviction on November 12.

Earlier this week, the case took another turn when Tory Lanez and his attorney were held in contempt of court for dodging deposition questions. A magistrate judge fined Lanez $20,000, citing “deliberate evasion during three attempted depositions.”

Milagro Gramz has denied any wrongdoing. Her legal team argues that her statements were either “substantially true,” protected opinion or “rhetorical hyperbole.”

Still, she has faced multiple sanctions during the proceedings for allegedly deleting evidence and failing to comply with court-ordered discovery.

Megan is seeking compensatory, punitive and statutory damages, along with attorney’s fees and a declaratory judgment. The trial continues this week in Miami federal court.