Megan Thee Stallion “Physically And Emotionally” Exhausted, Taking A Break  

Megan Thee Stallion announced it is time for her to take some time out after becoming “so tired” from her grueling schedule.

During the last two years, the Houston native has toured the world, performing on the biggest stages while putting out her latest album, Traumazine. Megan has also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University and acted in shows including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

At the end of next month, she continues her grueling tour schedule heading out to Australia before returning stateside to perform in L.A. in December. However, as she announced to her fans on Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion is “physically and emotionally” exhausted and in need of rest.

The “Plan B” hitmaker returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend (Oct. 15), performing as host and musical guest.

Thee Hot Girl on SNL 😛 pic.twitter.com/SgFyX7Rg1f — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Needs A Break

“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break,” Megan Thee Stallion announced before the show. “I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Megan shared the announcement hours after TMZ reported the rapper’s home was burglarized on Friday. Two thieves broke in and allegedly made off with $300k-$400k in jewelry, cash, and electronics. Cops say the men smashed a glass door to enter the house. Megan Thee Stallion was not home at the time. No arrests have been made.

“Wow,” she tweeted on Friday evening, seemingly in response to the alleged burglary. “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”

During her SNL monologue, Megan Thee Stallion explained how important it is for her to help the people in her community. She then gave a shout-out to her new mental health resource site.

“That’s why I launched my website that provides access to resources for those struggling with mental health. ‘Badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com’” she said referring to her site. “That’s a real website. I can’t believe the domain wasn’t already taken. It’s supposed to be called ‘Hotgirlbummer’ but somebody stole It. You know who you are.” Watch her monologue in full below.