Megan Thee Stallion Receives Open Letter of Support: “Our Culture Has Failed You” 

The Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium penned an open letter to Megan Thee Stallion condemning violence against women.

Megan Thee Stallion has received a significant vote of support after she called out artists ignoring abuse against Black women.

Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Sheila Jackson Lee, MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, Tamika Mallory, Angela Rye, and other leaders joined the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium in standing with the Houston native.

The influential bunch penned an open letter dedicated to Megan Thee Stallion, denouncing violence against women. In the letter, they claim “culture has failed” Meg after she alleged Tory Lanez shot her in the foot.

The letter comes after Drake was heavily criticized for making light of the shooting in his new joint album with 21 Savage.

Megan Thee Stallion blasted rappers using her shooting for “clout” in the wake of Drake’s “Circo Loco” lyrics. “This b#### lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” Drake rapped.

In a series of tweets, Megan Thee Stallion called out those accusing her of lying about the shooting.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass N#####!” Meg tweeted just hours after Her Loss dropped. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot !”

Stop using my shooting for clout b#### ass N#####! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n##### especially RAP N##### ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

The Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium’s letter notes Megan Thee Stallion has been “so strong.” They say the rapper deserves to “heal” without being “judged.”

“You’ve had to endure public harassment and taunting not only from that person but from others choosing to stand with him,” it reads. “You’ve consistently been clear about what happened to you, but instead of being met with widespread support, people who should have had your back have chosen to stay out of the matter.”

Read the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium open letter to Megan The Stallion in its entirety here.